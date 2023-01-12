National Bank signs participation agreement with BB for Tk 50b refinancing scheme

In presence of Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar, managing director and CEO of National Bank Limited Md Mehmood Husain and director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions on 8 January, said a press release.
Bangladesh Bank deputy governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank agricultural credit department and chief executive officers of the banks participating in the scheme were present at the signing ceremony.