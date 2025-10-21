Bangladesh Bank set to form Shariah advisory board

Bangladesh Bank is set to establish a Shariah Advisory Board (SAB) to ensure adherence to Islamic legal principles in the services of Shariah based banks.

The central bank’s board of directors has recently approved a policy titled “Policy on the Formation, Appointment, Removal, Duties and Responsibilities of the Shariah Advisory Board (SAB) of Bangladesh Bank–2025” to this end.

Whereas such boards exist in the central banks of many countries, Bangladesh has not had one, even though Islamic banking operations began in the country in 1983.