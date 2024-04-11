Hilsha prices skyrocket ahead of Pahela Baishakh

The country will be celebrating Bengali new year Pahela Baishakh just two days after the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. The demand of hilsha has risen centring the two festivals back to back. However, there are not enough hilsha fishes in the rivers at the moment. As a result, supply has fallen and hilsha prices are skyrocketing in both retail and wholesale markets.

Visiting different markets in Barishal and Barguna it has been learnt that the sellers asking Tk 3,000 to Tk 6,000 per piece hilsha weighing over 1 kg. And the price of 500gm-hilsha fishes now stands at Tk 1,200 per kg, which was Tk 800 a few days ago.

Hilsha prices have also gone up in the wholesale market. The price per mound of hilsha fish has reached Tk 100,000. Even the price of per mound small sized hilsha fish has crossed Tk 50,000 at the hilsha port in the Barishal city.