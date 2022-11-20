Bangladesh has tremendous potential: Eugene Willemsen

Pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation initiative with sustainability at the center to create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. We believe that sustainability needs to be fully embedded in the overall business strategy and our plans and hence we launched pep+ about a year ago. pep+ consists of three different pillars - positive agriculture, positive value chain and positive choices.

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies and as such has a significant agricultural footprint. We work globally with more than 100,000 farmers. As part of our positive agricultural pillar, we want to convert the land that we're using to grow our crops to regenerative agricultural practices, and at the same time, also uplift 250,000 people within our agricultural value chain and improve livelihoods. So that's a massive commitment, which we're planning to deliver globally.

Then, the second pillar is positive value chain which consists of a few specific objectives - one is to become net zero by the year 2040, not just within our own four walls, but across the entire ecosystem within which we operate. This also aims at inclusion of our suppliers or farmers, as well as other partners that operate within our value chain. We're also planning to become net water positive by the year 2030. So that means that we're going to reduce water usage to the maximum extent possible within our operations and become a net water positive company. And then the third one (in positive value chain) is to significantly reduce the amount of virgin plastic that we're using. We want to reduce that by 50%, on a per serving basis by the year 2030. So that means that we need to look at all the possible ways to reduce usage of single use packaging, but also set up collection mechanisms for recycling, and include recycled material in our packaging, to ensure that we get to a full circular value chain for packaging.

And then the third and last pillar is positive choices. And that's all about evolving our portfolio to ensure that we continue to provide a broad set of choices for consumers with reduced/no sugar and reduced sodium and saturated fat.

In Bangladesh specifically, be it around Covid or other development needs, our endeavor is always to support the communities at large. To support communities impacted during Covid, we have provided 1.4 MM meals to underprivileged communities through our partnership with BRAC, a leading NGO in Bangladesh. PepsiCo Foundation along with BRAC also disseminated preventative information on Covid-19 to communities. PepsiCo has worked with BRAC to provide clean water access to underserved communities in Bangladesh on the project, “Safe Water for All” project. As part of the initiative, local water entrepreneurs created water treatment plants providing communities with access to safe drinking water at an affordable price in the disaster-prone areas of Cox’s Bazar.