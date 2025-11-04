Export sector
Youngone near a billion dollars, Ha-Meem, Mondol, and DBL at half-billion
The top spot in Bangladesh’s export earnings is held by South Korean businessman Kihak Sung’s Youngone Corporation. In second place is Ha-Meem Group, owned by A K Azad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).
Apart from Youngone and Ha-Meem, the other eight groups on the list of top ten exporters are Mondol Group, DBL Group, Ananta, Pran-RFL Group, Square Group, Palmal Group, Pacific Jeans Group, and Micro Fibre Group.
Nine of these ten groups earn 90 to 100 per cent of their export income from ready-made garments. The only exception is Pran-RFL Group, whose exports span a wide range of products—from agro-processed goods to footwear, furniture, plastic, and light engineering products.
Based on the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) export data for the 2024–25 fiscal year, Prothom Alo has compiled a list of Bangladesh’s top ten exporting industrial groups. The analysis excluded local or deemed exports and sample exports, focusing only on actual export figures.
According to NBR data, Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 46.57 billion in the 2024–25 fiscal year. Of this, the combined exports of the top ten groups amounted to USD 5.25 billion, accounting for 11 per cent of the country’s total exports.
Youngone’s exports close to the billion-dollar mark
South Korean entrepreneur Kihak Sung’s Youngone Corporation has long held the top position in Bangladesh’s export sector. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, the company exported goods worth USD 970 million, up from USD 870 million in the previous year — marking a growth of around 11.5 per cent.
About 94 per cent of Youngone’s exports come from readymade garments, while the rest include footwear, handbags, and synthetic fabrics. In the last fiscal year, the group exported 39.7 million pieces of apparel, with each piece fetching an average export price of USD 23 — the highest among top exporters. The company’s premium product is jackets, with the most expensive ones valued at USD 448 apiece.
Youngone supplies products to global sportswear manufacturer and retailer Adidas. The group is also a trusted supplier for premium apparel buyers such as Ralph Lauren, Lululemon, Amer Sports, and Mammoth Sports. In the last fiscal year, Youngone exported garments to 48 countries.
The company began operations in Chattogram 45 years ago. Bangladesh’s first private export processing zone, Korean EPZ in Anwara, Chattogram, was established with Youngone’s involvement. More than 73,000 people work at Youngone’s factories in Chattogram and Dhaka.
Asked about this, Youngone Corporation chairman Ki-Hak Sang told Prothom Alo that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had completed the construction of factories in the Korean EPZ and the import of modern machinery. “Because we had made these preparations before the pandemic, when global demand began to rise afterwards, we were able to increase our production capacity accordingly. As a result, our garment exports grew significantly.”
He added that the global business environment is currently showing some signs of deterioration. Global markets are gradually becoming fragmented, which makes the overall forecast for Bangladesh’s export growth less promising. “Still, we see a potential 10 to 15 per cent growth in garment exports. If the lead time (from order receipt to shipment) can be reduced by two to three weeks, export growth could increase further. Achieving this will require improvements in port operations, customs procedures, shipping, and other infrastructure sectors.”
Second top exporter Ha-Meem Group
Among domestic companies, Ha-Meem Group leads in exports, holding the second position for a long time. Nearly all of the group’s exports are garments. In the last fiscal year, the group exported garments worth $650 million, an increase of 11 per cent over the 2023–24 fiscal year. The United States is the largest market for Ha-Meem’s garments.
In the past fiscal year, 71 per cent of their garment exports, or $464.6 million, went to the US. Despite the pressure of retaliatory tariffs from the US administration, the company has continued to perform well in exports. Ha-Meem’s exports to the US grew by 6.5 per cent. Beyond the US, the group exported garments to 63 countries in the last fiscal year. Renowned global brands such as H&M, Gap, American Eagle, Old Navy, Kontur, and Levi Strauss source garments from Ha-Meem.
When asked, Ha-Meem Group’s managing director A K Azad said, “We are moving forward with the target of elevating our company’s exports to a billion dollars. Last fiscal year, the export volume could have been even higher if garment prices had not fallen. Currently, we have to share some of the retaliatory tariffs with certain US buyers. As a result, the average price of our exported garments fell by 13 cents, and our profit margin also decreased significantly. In this situation, we are trying to increase production, enhance capacity, and export a larger volume of garments. If this trend continues, we hope to maintain export growth in the current fiscal year as well. Within a few years, we aim to reach the billion-dollar export target.”
Mondol Group exports 700,000 pieces of garments daily
Mondol Group, ranked third in exports, ships 100 per cent garments. In the last fiscal year, the group exported 26 crore pieces of clothing, which translates to an average of 712,000 garments per day. Four years ago, in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the group exported $480 million worth of garments; last fiscal year, this rose to $560 million, marking an 11 per cent increase over the previous year.
Mondol Group was founded by Abdul Majid Mondol. Currently, his son Abdul Momin serves as the group’s managing director.
DBL crosses half-billion-dollar mark
DBL Group ranks fourth in the export list. In the last fiscal year, the group exported USD 520 million worth of products, marking a 12 per cent increase over the previous year. In addition to garments, DBL has entered the pharmaceuticals and ceramics sectors, although exports in these areas remain modest,
Three decades ago, DBL, familiarly known as Dulal Brothers Limited, began its journey by exporting 3,000 polo shirts to the UK. The group, founded by four brothers Abdul Wahed, M A Jabbar, M A Rahim, and M A Kader, now employs 50,000 workers,
M A Rahim, vice-chairman of DBL Group, told Prothom Alo, “We have acquired a factory in Mymensingh. By the end of this fiscal year, garment exports from this factory will begin. We are also investing in backward-linkage industries. We expect 5–10 per cent or higher growth in our garment exports by the end of this fiscal year,”
Ananta Group at fifth position
Ananta Group, ranked fifth, exports entirely ready-made garments. In the last fiscal year, the group exported garments worth USD 46.21 million. The company currently operates seven factories across Adamjee EPZ, Gazipur, Kanchpur, and Chattogram EPZ. Ananta Apparels began its journey in 1991 in its own building on Elephant Road, Dhaka, under industrialist Humayun Zaheer. After Humayun Zaheer was killed by assailants in 1993, his wife Kamrun Nahar Zaheer took over the company. She is now the group’s chairperson. Their elder son Sharif Zaheer serves as managing director (MD), and younger son Asif Zaheer is deputy managing director (DMD).
Sharif Zaheer, managing director of Ananta Group and chairman of United Commercial Bank, told Prothom Alo, “We are setting up a synthetic fabric production plant in Narsingdi. Production is expected to start in December. Initially, the plant will produce 30 tons a day, which will later double. This will increase our garment exports as well.”
He added, “Some US buyers are demanding a portion of the extra reciprocal duties from us. Moreover, in countries like Egypt and Haiti, where countervailing duties are lower, they are advising us to set up production units there. As a result, we will have to face new challenges continuously to move forward.”
PRAN–RFL exports diversified products
PRAN–RFL is the only group in the top ten exporters that has achieved its position through a diversified range of products beyond ready-made garments. In the last fiscal year, the group exported goods worth USD 44.87 million, securing the sixth position. Compared to the 2023–24 fiscal year, this represents a 12 per cent growth in exports.
What isn’t in PRAN–RFL’s export list? From food products to household items, light engineering goods, electrical and electronics, opal glassware, bags, furniture, toys, bicycles and tricycles, plastics, shoes, and garments, the list is extensive. The group exports nearly 1,500 different items, although the majority of its exports are agricultural and processed agricultural products. Last fiscal year alone, the group exported USD 27 million worth of processed agricultural products.
PRAN–RFL began its export journey in 1997 by shipping canned pineapples to France. Today, its products reach 145 countries, with exports to 128 countries in the last fiscal year alone.
Ahshan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of PRAN–RFL Group, told Prothom Alo, “Given our product range and the number of countries we export to, there is still plenty of room for improvement. We are working steadily. In the sectors we operate, we see significant potential, and we will leverage this to further increase production speed.”
Square’s exports increased by 20 per cent
Among the top ten exporters, Square Group, ranked seventh, has led in export growth. In the last fiscal year, the group exported goods worth USD 43.15 million, a 20 per cent increase over the 2023–24 fiscal year.
The group’s main export product is ready-made garments. In addition, it exports pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food products. Last fiscal year, Square Group exported garments worth USD 38.92 million, accounting for 90 per cent of its total exports. Alongside ready-made garments, the group also exports denim and other fabrics and threads on a smaller scale.
Tapan Chowdhury, chairman of Square Textiles, told Prothom Alo, “We are investing to increase the production capacity of our existing garment factories. Proposals for new joint ventures are also coming in. We hope our ready-made garment exports will grow in the coming days. However, much depends on the political situation.”
Palmal returns to growth
After two consecutive years of declining exports, Palmal Group bounced back in the last fiscal year. The group ranks eighth in the export leaderboard. All of its exports are ready-made garments. In the last fiscal year, the group exported goods worth USD 40.76 million, 8 per cent higher than the 2023–24 fiscal year. During the same period, it exported 14.9 million pieces of garments, with an average price of USD 2.73 per piece.
Palmal Group began its journey four decades ago under entrepreneur Nurul Haq Sikdar. Currently, his son Nafis Sikdar leads the group as managing director. The group operates ten ready-made garment factories.
Pacific leads in jeans exports
Chittagong-based Pacific Jeans Group, ranked ninth on the list, saw a slight increase in exports. In the last fiscal year, the group exported garments worth USD 40.61 million, up 0.27 per cent from the previous year. During this period, it exported 4.5 million pieces of garments.
Pacific Jeans Group’s major buyer is Japan’s multinational retailer Uniqlo. Its main export products are denim garments, with an average export price of around USD 9 per piece last fiscal year.
Bangladesh’s jeans export journey began under the late entrepreneur Md. Nasir Uddin. After his death in 2022, his children took over the business as the second generation.
Micro Fiber Group at tenth position
Micro Fiber Group ranks tenth among the top ten exporters. In the last fiscal year, the group exported garments worth USD 39.39 million, all of which were ready-made garments. The group started its journey in 1997 in Narayanganj. Currently, 35,000 employees work across its seven establishments. Of its exported garments, 98 per cent are destined for the European Union (EU).
Asked about future plans, Micro Fiber Group’s managing director Md. Shamsuzzaman told Prothom Alo, “We are considering further increasing our ready-made garment exports. However, due to the current political and economic situation, we are proceeding cautiously with new investments.”
Beximco and Standard fall behind
Two groups that were among the top ten exporters in the 2023–24 fiscal year did not make the list in 2024–25. One of them is Beximco Group, owned by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman. He has been in prison since the government’s fall. This year, the factories have been closed, and the government paid workers’ dues. In the last fiscal year, Beximco Group exported goods worth USD 9.94 million, 79 per cent less than in 2023–24.
The other group that dropped out of the top list is Standard Group. They were fourth in exports in 2022–23 and fell to eighth the following year. In the last fiscal year, the group’s exports declined by 3.5 per cent to USD 34.95 million, pushing it out of the top ten.
Asked about the trend, Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of BGMEA, told Prothom Alo, “It is very positive that several of our country’s companies are exporting ready-made garments worth half a billion USD. Alongside export growth, if they focus on value-added or higher-priced garments, this progress will be sustainable.”
In response to another question, he said, “Political stability is very important for all businesses, big or small. When stability exists, businesspeople are willing to invest. Therefore, a credible national election is needed to restore political stability.”