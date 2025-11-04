Youngone near a billion dollars, Ha-Meem, Mondol, and DBL at half-billion

The top spot in Bangladesh’s export earnings is held by South Korean businessman Kihak Sung’s Youngone Corporation. In second place is Ha-Meem Group, owned by A K Azad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Apart from Youngone and Ha-Meem, the other eight groups on the list of top ten exporters are Mondol Group, DBL Group, Ananta, Pran-RFL Group, Square Group, Palmal Group, Pacific Jeans Group, and Micro Fibre Group.

Nine of these ten groups earn 90 to 100 per cent of their export income from ready-made garments. The only exception is Pran-RFL Group, whose exports span a wide range of products—from agro-processed goods to footwear, furniture, plastic, and light engineering products.

Based on the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) export data for the 2024–25 fiscal year, Prothom Alo has compiled a list of Bangladesh’s top ten exporting industrial groups. The analysis excluded local or deemed exports and sample exports, focusing only on actual export figures.

According to NBR data, Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 46.57 billion in the 2024–25 fiscal year. Of this, the combined exports of the top ten groups amounted to USD 5.25 billion, accounting for 11 per cent of the country’s total exports.