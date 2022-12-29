Private sector should prepare to face new challenges of LDC graduation: FBCCI

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin said that the private sector should prepare from now on to face the challenges encompassing Bangladesh's graduation from the LDCs, reports BSS.

He said Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country status would bolster the image of the country in the international arena.

"As a result, new paths will be opened in trade while foreign investment will also increase. However, along with these possibilities, several challenges are also waiting for the country's private sector. The private sector should prepare from now on to face the challenges," he said.

Jashim said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the FBCCI at a Convention Hall in Dhaka on Wednesday.