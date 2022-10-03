Chevron signs deals to drill more wells at expanded Bibiyana gas field

Energy and Mineral Resources Division deputy secretary Morsheda Ferdous, Petrobangla secretary (senior general manager) Ruchira Islam, and Chevron, Bangladesh president Eric M. Walker signed the agreements at a city hotel Sunday.

Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan said the main objective of Chevron's Bibiyana Flank Area Extension is to drill new wells there.

So far, Chevron has dug 26 wells at the Bibiyana gas field. It will begin drilling the BY-27 development well in 2023 in the extended area.

The multinational energy corporation also plans to drill the BY-28 infield well later, Nazmul said, adding that a significant amount of gas is expected to flow from the field.