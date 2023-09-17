EU team likely to visit shrimp factories in Dec

A European delegation is likely to visit Bangladesh in next December, reports BSS

The EU team is expected to visit some frozen shrimp exporters, shrimp production and marketing factories in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna between 5 to 10th December this year, Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) sources said.

In 2018, an EU delegate visited Bangladesh, one of the largest shrimp exporting countries in the world, to witness hygienic situation, wages and facilities of the labourers, environment and quality of shrimp production and processing in different shrimp and marketing factories.

“EU has rejected many consignments of Bangladeshi exporters due to the violation of their terms and conditions to quality shrimp export,” sources said.

Recently, the EU had send back some shrimp consignments to a section of exporters for their alleged involvement in various dishonest activities including chemical-mixing to shrimp, white gold of Bangladesh, a BFFEA leader confirmed to the BSS.