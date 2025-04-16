Gas price hike: New investment to face ‘unfair competition’

Amid a slowing economy, high interest rates on bank loans, rising inflation, and political uncertainty, gas prices have been increased for new factories.

This gas price hike will put new investors under an unfair competition and discourage investment, business leaders have said.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) increased gas prices for new industries by 33 per cent. Additionally, new industrial consumers will now have to pay higher rates if their gas usage exceeds 50 per cent of their approved load.

Existing factories will also face higher prices for any gas use beyond their approved limits.

According to business leaders, this pricing structure creates a discrimination in the industrial sector. Older factories will continue to receive gas at lower prices, while new entrants will be forced to pay significantly more, making fair competition difficult.