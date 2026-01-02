Record 17,387 containers handled at Mongla Port in six months

Mongla Port, the country's second-largest seaport, handled a record 17,387 TEUs of containers by 28 container vessels during the first six months of the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).

The port also witnessed the anchoring of a record 440 overseas commercial vessels during the July-December period, significantly boosting its revenue earnings, port sources said.

During the six months, a total of 5,244 imported cars arrived at the port aboard 15 vessels, while 6.3 million (6,327,870) tonnes of cargo were imported and 42,671 tonnes were exported through the port.