Record 17,387 containers handled at Mongla Port in six months
Mongla Port, the country's second-largest seaport, handled a record 17,387 TEUs of containers by 28 container vessels during the first six months of the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).
The port also witnessed the anchoring of a record 440 overseas commercial vessels during the July-December period, significantly boosting its revenue earnings, port sources said.
During the six months, a total of 5,244 imported cars arrived at the port aboard 15 vessels, while 6.3 million (6,327,870) tonnes of cargo were imported and 42,671 tonnes were exported through the port.
Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA), said that from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, the port handled 10.3 million (10,324,611) tonnes of imported cargo and 87,800 tonnes of exported cargo. During the same period, 11,579 reconditioned vehicles were imported by 26 ships.
He said over 6.37 million tonnes of goods were transported through the port during the 1 July to 31 December, 2025 period, while about 10.41 million tonnes of cargo were handled in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Makruzzaman added that Mongla Port recorded a significant increase in vessel arrivals as a result of several initiatives taken by the port authority to attract ships.
He highlighted that the port plays a vital role in meeting national demand by facilitating the import of essential commodities including food grains, fertilizers, cement raw materials, clinker, coal, oil, stone, automobiles, machinery, rice, wheat, corn, oilseeds and LPG.
The port also supports the export of various Bangladeshi products such as shrimp, white fish, dried fish, jute and jute goods, frozen food, crabs, clay tiles, silk fabrics, ready-made garments and general cargo.
Mongla Port is a key driver of economic development in the southwestern region of the country and has created employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, he said.
In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Mongla Port Authority earned a record Tk 3.43 billion (343.33 crore) in revenue by handling 10.41 million tonnes of cargo. The net profit stood at Tk 621 million (62.10 crore), which is 203.49 per cent higher than the target of Tk 205 million (20.50 crore) set by the MPA.
According to port sources, dredging activities on several river routes, including the Mongla-Ghasiakhali channel, have enhanced navigability, enabling larger vessels to berth directly at the port jetty and raising prospects for increased vessel traffic.
Officials said Mongla Port has made notable progress in container handling, cargo volume and vessel arrivals in recent years.
Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, senior secretary of the ministry of shipping Mohammad Yusuf and other senior officials visited the port several times last year and provided directives for its development and expansion.
In line with government instructions, the port authority has been holding regular meetings with shipping agents, C&F agents, stevedores and other stakeholders to ensure smooth port operations.
To further boost vessel arrivals and trade activities, the MPA has also formed an Internal Business Development Standing Committee, which has already produced positive results.