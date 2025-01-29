Anchoring of foreign commercial ships increases at Mongla Port

Of the three ships loaded with imported goods, Panama flag carrier MVKS with machinery of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) anchored at the number 9 jetty, while Martial Island flag-carrier MV Marks at the number 7 jetty and Indian flag carrier MV Jaira at the number 6 jetty.

Besides, Panama flag-carrier MV Batam ship anchored at the number 8 jetty, said Muhammad Makruzzaman, Deputy Director (Public Relations) of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA), here on Tuesday afternoon.

Apart from this, 17 foreign ships laden with coal, fertilizer, clinker, LPG and stone remained anchored at outer anchorage of the Port Limited and Boya of Harbaria point at present.

He also said 74 commercial ships left the port either loading or unloading goods till Monday last since the beginning of this year.

Imported goods are being sent to different parts of the country easily as there are suitable route facilities for rivers, roads and railways.

He said the RNPP machinery and goods have been imported through the Mongla port since the beginning. This time also, huge general machinery reached the port.