Anchoring of foreign commercial ships increases at Mongla Port
Anchoring increases of commercial ships from different countries to the Mongla Port, the second largest Seaport in the country, has increased for the last couple of weeks boosting its revenue earnings.
On Monday last, three foreign ships and a barge laden with different kinds of imported goods and machinery anchored at the jetty of Mongla sea port simultaneously.
Of the three ships loaded with imported goods, Panama flag carrier MVKS with machinery of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) anchored at the number 9 jetty, while Martial Island flag-carrier MV Marks at the number 7 jetty and Indian flag carrier MV Jaira at the number 6 jetty.
Besides, Panama flag-carrier MV Batam ship anchored at the number 8 jetty, said Muhammad Makruzzaman, Deputy Director (Public Relations) of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA), here on Tuesday afternoon.
Apart from this, 17 foreign ships laden with coal, fertilizer, clinker, LPG and stone remained anchored at outer anchorage of the Port Limited and Boya of Harbaria point at present.
He also said 74 commercial ships left the port either loading or unloading goods till Monday last since the beginning of this year.
Imported goods are being sent to different parts of the country easily as there are suitable route facilities for rivers, roads and railways.
He said the RNPP machinery and goods have been imported through the Mongla port since the beginning. This time also, huge general machinery reached the port.
Siddiqur Rahman, chief finance and accounts officer of the MPA, said the arrival of foreign commercial ships has increased since the beginning of this year compared to the previous times.
He also said 413 commercial ships reached the port during the first six months of the current 2024-25 financial year and 10,386 TEUs containers were unloaded.
During the same time, 10 vehicle-carrying ships with 5,637 vehicles were reached.
Import-export of 5,284,471 tonnes of goods was also done during the time earning revenues worth Tk 2.10 billion.
The import of reconditioned cars through Mongla Port has increased to a great extent as importers are getting interested in bringing automobiles to the country through the seaport.
MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Shahin Rahman said the Mongla port is being transformed into an international port. Side by side with raising the number of ships, the number of imported and exported goods also increased through the port.
Successful implementation of the ongoing projects, the port will be turned into an eco-friendly and business-friendly port in the global arena, he hoped.