Forex  reserve dips below USD 30b 

According to officials, the central bank paid USD 1.09 billion to the Asian Clearing Unit (ACU) on Thursday, to clear import liabilities for the months of May and June. The payment was funded from the reserve money.

Earlier, the forex reserves depleted below USD 30 billion twice in May, due to import bill settlements and offloading dollars in the market.

The situation improved to some extent when various loan funds, including that of World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), were injected into the reserves.