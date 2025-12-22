Metro rail card recharge using bkash: How to do it

The Dhaka Metro Rail has made daily life significantly easier for city residents. Regular commuters on this mass transit system usually carry permanent cards (Rapid Pass and MRT Pass cards).

Previously, these cards could only be recharged at designated counters at metro stations, where passengers often had to endure long queues and considerable waiting times.

However, such inconvenience is now a thing of the past. In line with the digital era, permanent metro rail cards no longer need to be recharged by standing in queues at stations.

Since 25 November, the facility to recharge permanent cards through credit cards, bKash, Nagad, Rocket and other forms of online banking has been introduced.