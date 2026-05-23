EU ambassador visits Apex factory, lauds company’s sustainability efforts

A high-level delegation from the European union visited Apex Footwear Limited’s factory in Shafipur, Gazipur, to observe how global best practices are maintained in Bangladesh’s footwear and leather industry.

The delegation, led by EU Ambassador Michael Miller witnessed the facility as part of a broader EU effort to advance industry-wide sustainability, says a press release.

German Ambassador Rüdiger Lotz and Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro were among the members of the delegation.