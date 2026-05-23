EU ambassador visits Apex factory, lauds company’s sustainability efforts
A high-level delegation from the European union visited Apex Footwear Limited’s factory in Shafipur, Gazipur, to observe how global best practices are maintained in Bangladesh’s footwear and leather industry.
The delegation, led by EU Ambassador Michael Miller witnessed the facility as part of a broader EU effort to advance industry-wide sustainability, says a press release.
German Ambassador Rüdiger Lotz and Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro were among the members of the delegation.
Ambassador Miller called the visit a reflection of the strong ties between Europe and Bangladesh's industrial sector.
The European diplomats toured the Apex Tannery Unit, the first LWG Gold-rated facility in Bangladesh. Moving through the footwear production lines they saw advanced manufacturing technology, a skilled workforce, renewable energy integration, and world-class design capabilities firsthand.
The use of European technology and expertise in the manufacturing process drew particular interest from the delegation.
"We are proud to open our doors to our European partners and show them what Bangladeshi manufacturing can achieve through a strong commitment to quality and sustainability,” Apex Footwear Limited Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur said hosting the delegation.
"This visit reflects the trust Europe places in us, and we intend to keep earning it."
The delegation praised Apex for its environmental stewardship, inclusive and diverse management, operational excellence, and world-class design capabilities.
OSHE Foundation Project Head Alam Hossain coordinated the visit while General Manager of International Business department of Apex Footwear Md Nasrullah was also present during the visit last week.