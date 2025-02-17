Sonali Bank recovering by changing strategy

Following the Hallmark incident, Sonali Bank slowed its lending and changed its strategy. They continued investing in various government products instead of lending aggressively. The bank also lent to other banks and took interest income instead of providing big loans to large companies in the private sector, thus, the bank’s financial foundation became stronger. The number of clients also now increased to 20 million from 10 million a decade ago.

A dozen state-owned and private banks were hit by large-scale irregularities and fraudulences during the second and the third terms of the ousted Awami League government, but Sonali Bank was saved from the influential people. Several individuals close to the Awami League government tried to take loans but the bank managed to hold them back. Currently, the bank has the highest amount of deposits than any other banks. It also topped in the operating profits, also has the highest number of branches across the country. Yet, the bank still bears the liabilities of the several old defaulted clients and the Hallmark scandal.