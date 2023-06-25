Eid ul Azha: Govt fixes rawhide price

The price of cow rawhide price has been hiked by 6 per cent, he said.

The price was Tk 47-52 per sqft in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside of Dhaka last year.

However, the price of raw goatskin has not been increased from the last year.

The commerce minister said, “We don’t want to raise the price of raw goatskin as the number of this is huge.”

“The price of goatskin (khasi) is Tk 18-20 per sqft and goatskin Tk 12-14 per sqft,” he added.

Asked about tannery owners’ syndicate, Tipu Munshi said the government would give approval to export of wet blue leather if anyone decreases the price through market manipulation.