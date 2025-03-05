Pakistani ship with rice reaches Chattogram port

A ship carrying the Pakistani flag has reached the Chattogram port from Pakistan’s Qasim port with rice. The ship named MV SIBI was anchored at the jetty on Wednesday.

The food directorate said some 50,000 tonnes of Atap rice is being imported from Pakistan on G2G basis. The first consignment arrived on Wednesday. The remaining consignments will arrive very soon.

People involved in the shipping business say Bangladesh has export-import business with Pakistan. But it was the first Pakistani ship that came to Bangladesh with products under a government agreement in the last 15 years. However, Bangladeshi private traders import rice from Pakistan on a regular basis. Besides, container ship movement between the two countries also started recently.

Gyan Priya Bidurshi Chakma, assistant controller at the Office of the Controller of Movement and Conservation of the food directorate said that the ship that came from the Qasim port of Pakistan has been anchored at the CCT-1 jetty. It will be unloaded after sample verification and all the other necessary processes.