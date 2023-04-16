Businesses in 42 markets count billions in losses in one day

Businesses at some 42 shopping malls in the capital’s New Market area had to remain shut on Saturday as a fire broke out in the Dhaka New Super Market in the early hours of the day.

Some traders took an attempt to resume their business in the evening, but saw no remarkable sales as vehicular movement was suspended on the entry roads. The traders said they could not do any significant business on the day and their accumulated losses amounted to roughly several billion taka.

According to the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, the roads from Science Lab to Nilkhet and Bata Signal to Gausia Market were closed until evening to help douse the fire. Several thousand shops in nearby 42 markets remained shuttered throughout the time.