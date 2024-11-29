July-October: Bangladesh repays $1.44b foreign loan, receives $1.2b
Bangladesh has paid higher foreign loans in the first four months of the 2024-25 fiscal year than the amount it received.
During the period, a total of $1.44 billion was repaid in interest and principal, while $1.2 billion was received from different lending agencies and countries.
It indicates that the government had to spend $230 million higher than the amount it received.
On Thursday, the finance ministry’s economic relations division (ERD) disclosed the information in an updated report on foreign debt for the four months.
According to the ERD, the ratio of debt repayment and received amount was almost the same in all the four months. It is mounting pressure on foreign debt management.