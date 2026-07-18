Money sent abroad through legal channels for medical treatment rises tenfold

Even a year ago, anyone wishing to send more than USD 10,000 (Tk 1.24 million) abroad for medical treatment had to obtain approval from Bangladesh Bank. Obtaining that approval was quite difficult for ordinary people.

As a result, many avoided the hassle and used hundi or other informal channels to take foreign currency out of the country to cover treatment expenses.

However, the situation has changed since the limit for sending dollars abroad for medical treatment was increased. The amount of money sent through legal banking channels for medical expenses has risen severalfold.

In the 2021–22 fiscal year, only USD 3.4 million was sent abroad legally for medical treatment. In the latest 2025–26 fiscal year, the figure increased to USD 32.7 million. In other words, money sent legally for overseas medical treatment has increased nearly tenfold over the past four years.