Qatar to supply Bangladesh LNG under long-term deal: Official

He said the LNG supply was expected to start from January 2026.

State minister for energy and power Nasrul Hamid flew to Doha Wednesday to witness the signing of the deal Thursday.

During the Doha visit on 23-25 May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan.

Officials said a negotiation of signing a new contract over the larger supply of energy from Qatar to Bangladesh was underway for the past several months.

The proposed deal drew international media attention as well with Reuters news agency saying the Bangladesh-Qatar agreement was set to be signed when competition for LNG has ramped up since the start of the Ukraine war.

The report pointed out that the deal would be inked as Europe in particular needed vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 per cent of the continent’s imports.