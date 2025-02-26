Ramadan: 129,000 tonnes of soybean oil to be imported by first week

A total of 129,000 tonnes or approximately 140 million litres of soybean oil will be imported within the first week of Ramadan, which is likely to begin on 1 or 2 March depending on the sighting of the moon, according to sources from importers and Chittagong port.

Of the edible oil, 78,000 tonnes and 85 million litres of soybean oil are being imported by five tankers to the Chittagong port before Ramadan and another 51,000 tonnes will be arriving by four tankers within the first week of Ramadan.

Importers said the arrival of tankers with edible oil would ease the existing crisis of bottled soybean oil in markets gradually while traders said the crisis will not go away at the beginning of Ramadan unless these oils are marketed very fast.