Fraud syndicate withdraws Tk 2.7m from credit cards of 54 Standard Chartered Bank customers

A fraud ring has devised a novel method to withdraw funds from the credit cards of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) customers in Bangladesh.

Even though customers had not carried out any transactions, sums of Tk 50,000 at a time were transferred from their bank accounts to multiple mobile financial service (MFS) accounts. The fraudsters subsequently withdrew the funds from there.

According to sources within the banking sector, in the final week of August the syndicate withdrew a total of Tk 2.7 million from the credit cards of 54 SCB customers. Following this, the bank suspended the facility that allowed transfers from cards to bKash and Nagad MFS accounts.