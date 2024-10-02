RMG workers call off road-blockade after army assurance
RMG workers from four factories under the Birds Group, who had been blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the Baipail area of Ashulia in Savar, have ended their two-day protest following assurances from the army.
They left the highway and took position in front of the factories on Wednesday afternoon as members of the Bangladesh Army and the police promised to bring the factory owner before them to settle their issues. Earlier, they began the protest on Monday, demanding the payment of arrear wages, service benefits, and compensation.
A protesting worker told Prothom Alo, “The army came here in the morning and told us that they are with us."
"Your owner is absconding, but efforts are underway to find him. We assured you that your demands would be met," the worker quoted the army as saying.
"Trusting their promise, we lifted the highway blockade. If this promise is not fulfilled, we will take to the streets again," the worker added.
It was learned through conversations with the police and the workers that the Birds Group issued a notice on Sunday, seeking three more months for clearing arrear wages due to various limitations. It made the workers aggrieved and prompted them to take to streets and block the Nabinagar-Chandra highway.
As the protest led to huge traffic congestion and inflicted sufferings on commuters, the army and the police stepped in and assured the protesters of meeting their demands. Later, the protesters called off the blockade programme and left the road on Wednesday afternoon.
Ahammad Muyeed, superintendent of police in Dhaka district, said the protesting workers vacated the road in the afternoon. Both the factory owner and the workers need to engage in discussions to address the workers' rational demands. This is why the army has assured that the owner will be brought before the workers.
“We hope both sides will discuss and resolve the problem properly,” he added.
Garment factories in Ashulia are mostly in operation now. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said this afternoon that the factory of Anjuman Design Limited, among 272 garment factories in Savar and Ashulia, has been closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.
Besides, some 32 factories, including Skyline Garments Limited, Skyline Apparels Limited, Generation Next Limited, AR Jeans Producers Limited, and Text Town Limited, have either declared paid vacation, or are going through a worker strike. A factory owner has yet to pay the salary for August.