RMG workers call off road-blockade after army assurance  

RMG workers from four factories under the Birds Group, who had been blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the Baipail area of Ashulia in Savar, have ended their two-day protest following assurances from the army.

They left the highway and took position in front of the factories on Wednesday afternoon as members of the Bangladesh Army and the police promised to bring the factory owner before them to settle their issues. Earlier, they began the protest on Monday, demanding the payment of arrear wages, service benefits, and compensation.

A protesting worker told Prothom Alo, “The army came here in the morning and told us that they are with us."

"Your owner is absconding, but efforts are underway to find him. We assured you that your demands would be met," the worker quoted the army as saying.

"Trusting their promise, we lifted the highway blockade. If this promise is not fulfilled, we will take to the streets again," the worker added.