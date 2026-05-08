Egg prices rise by Tk 10, reaching Tk 140 per dozen
The price of farm chicken eggs has risen further in the market. Over the past week, the price per dozen eggs has increased by Tk 10. In less than a month, prices have gone up by Tk 30–40 per dozen. Besides eggs, the prices of vegetables, various kinds of fish, chicken and meat have also increased in the market.
Traders said recent rainfall has reduced the supply of vegetables in the market. At the same time, demand for eggs has increased. The rise in fuel prices has also affected the prices of these products. The information was gathered yesterday, Thursday, from visits to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Karwan Bazar in the capital.
On the ground, it was found that brown farm chicken eggs were being sold yesterday at Tk 140 per dozen in the three markets in the capital. In neighborhood grocery shops, the same eggs were selling at Tk 145 per dozen. White farm eggs were being sold at Tk 130 per dozen. A week earlier, egg prices were Tk 10 lower per dozen. About three weeks ago, eggs sold for Tk 100–110 per dozen. That means prices have risen by nearly Tk 30–40 per dozen in less than a month.
Arshad Hossain, an egg seller at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said, “Due to the rain, demand for eggs has increased in the market over the last two weeks. As demand rose, wholesale traders at Tejgaon Wholesale Market and Kaptan Bazar increased egg prices. That is why we are also selling eggs at higher prices in retail shops.”
Vegetable prices are also high in the market. It is difficult to buy any vegetable for less than Tk 60 per kilogram.
Al-Nahian, a vegetable seller at Town Hall Market, said vegetables are arriving in smaller quantities from different regions because of the rain. In addition, truck rental costs for transporting vegetables have increased following the rise in fuel prices. These two factors have pushed vegetable prices up.
Broiler chicken has been selling at high prices in the market for more than a month. Yesterday, broiler chicken was selling at Tk 190–200 per kilogram, compared with Tk 150–160 previously. Meanwhile, Sonali chicken was selling at Tk 350–360 per kilogram yesterday. Color bird or hybrid Sonali chicken was selling at Tk 320–330 per kilogram. Beef prices have risen by Tk 50 per kilogram, reaching Tk 800–850.
In the market, it is not possible to buy one-kilogram-sized Rohu fish for less than Tk 350. Larger fish are selling for Tk 450–500. Prices of pangas, tilapia and pabda fish have also increased by Tk 30–50 per kilogram.
There had been a supply shortage of bottled soybean oil at both wholesale and retail levels for nearly three months. A week and a half ago, the price of bottled and loose soybean oil was increased by Tk 4 per liter in the country. As a result, the price of a one-liter bottle of soybean oil rose from Tk 195 to Tk 199. After the price hike, the supply of bottled soybean oil in the market has become largely normal again.
When fish and meat prices rise, low-income consumers usually increase their consumption of vegetables. But over the past two weeks, the prices of most vegetables have risen by Tk 15–30 per kilogram. The reasons behind the increase are rainfall and higher transportation costs.
According to data from Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), over the past month, the price of eggplant has increased by 82 per cent, green chilies by 67 per cent and cucumbers by 30 per cent. Egg prices per four-unit set have risen by 15 per cent.
The government raised prices of all types of fuel oil on 19 April. The impact has been reflected in the prices of various products. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), overall inflation in the country rose to 9.04 per cent in April. Overall inflation is now above 9 per cent in both rural and urban areas.
Amit Hasan, an employee at a private company, said, “During winter, we had some relief regarding prices for two to three months. But now, as the days go by, our expenses are continuing to rise.”