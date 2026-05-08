Egg prices rise by Tk 10, reaching Tk 140 per dozen

The price of farm chicken eggs has risen further in the market. Over the past week, the price per dozen eggs has increased by Tk 10. In less than a month, prices have gone up by Tk 30–40 per dozen. Besides eggs, the prices of vegetables, various kinds of fish, chicken and meat have also increased in the market.

Traders said recent rainfall has reduced the supply of vegetables in the market. At the same time, demand for eggs has increased. The rise in fuel prices has also affected the prices of these products. The information was gathered yesterday, Thursday, from visits to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Karwan Bazar in the capital.

On the ground, it was found that brown farm chicken eggs were being sold yesterday at Tk 140 per dozen in the three markets in the capital. In neighborhood grocery shops, the same eggs were selling at Tk 145 per dozen. White farm eggs were being sold at Tk 130 per dozen. A week earlier, egg prices were Tk 10 lower per dozen. About three weeks ago, eggs sold for Tk 100–110 per dozen. That means prices have risen by nearly Tk 30–40 per dozen in less than a month.