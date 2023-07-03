Rift in BEZA, BGMEA: No one setting up factories in garments village

The Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) received a land allotment in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram in March 2021 to establish a garments village.

The BGMEA gave the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) about Tk 3 billion in phases. Yet, no one started building factories on it since two years of land allotment.

BEZA officials said various services including primary infrastructure, water and electricity have been ensured on the land allotted for garments village. Since several factories that enjoy these facilities in nearby areas are now at production level, members of BGMEA can set up factories in the garments village.