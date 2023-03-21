Janata Bank turns generous to AnonTex despite cash crunch

State-run Janata Bank has now been grappling with a liquidity crisis and borrowing around Tk 80 billion daily to remain afloat.

The bank also saw a remarkable rise in its defaulted loans last year.

But the poor financial health could not deter the bank from waiving a loan interest of Tk 33.59 billion in favour of the AnonTex Group.

Its board of directors took the decision in December last year, on the condition that the loan will remain regular until 31 March and AnonTex will repay Tk 48.2 billion by June. The Janata Bank will mark the loan as defaulted if the group fails to fulfill the condition.

There is a similar precedent in the banking sector as the National Bank had earlier waived a loan interest of Tk 21.99 billion in favour of a Chattogram-based conglomerate. The private bank then invited an acute liquidity crisis through the concession.