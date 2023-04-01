Bangladesh, India likely to use INR in bilateral trade

Bangladesh is likely to start trading with India using Indian Rupee, instead of US dollar, soon. The central bank has recently carried out a trial in this regard, reports UNB.

According to the report, the commerce ministry placed a written recommendation at the last cabinet meeting regarding the possibility and opportunity of using Rupee instead of dollar.

Currently Bangladesh exports goods to India worth around USD 2 billion.

“The Bangladesh Bank has almost finished all kinds of trials in this regard. Trading in Rupee will be introduced in both countries only after a bilateral decision on some issues,” an executive director of Bangladesh Bank told UNB.