$2.36b remittance received in 30 days of July
Bangladeshi expatriates have sent $2.36 billion in remittances in the first 30 days of July, the first month of the current fiscal year 2025-26.
Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan confirmed this on Thursday.
According to central bank data, the expatriates sent $1.79 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25).
It means inward remittance flow has grown by $574 million or by 32 per cent in 30 days of July. Last year during this period, expatriate workers were observing a so-called 'remittance strike'.
On 30 July, the expatriates sent $92 million in remittances in a single day.
The expatriates sent $30.32 billion remittance in FY2024-25, which is the highest ever.