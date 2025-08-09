Onion prices surge in Bangladesh amid import halt, supply shortages

Onion prices in Bangladesh have spiked sharply, climbing by up to Tk 15 per kilogram, a 24 per cent increase, within just a week, causing financial strain to consumers.

The latest surge comes amid a familiar seasonal pattern, typically seen in August and is being fuelled by adverse weather conditions, a suspension of onion imports from India and reduced supply from key producing regions.

In major wholesale hubs like Dhaka’s Karwanbazar, local onions are selling at Tk 70–75 per kg, while retail prices have reached as high as Tk 80 per kg.

Retailers say higher procurement costs from producing districts such as Pabna and Faridpur are leaving them unable to lower prices, prompting many consumers to cut back on their usual purchases.