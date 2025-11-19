Laldia Terminal construction to begin next year, operational by 2030

Exiting Chittagong Airport and moving along the main road, a large walled area appears on the right. Passing through the iron gate, one sees that the entire space is empty. This riverside area is fully covered with grass. There is a small room for security personnel. This was the scene observed on-site yesterday afternoon, Tuesday. The Laldia Container Terminal will be constructed on this vacant land along the banks of the Karnaphuli River.

To construct and operate the terminal on Laldia Char, the Chittagong Port Authority signed an agreement last Monday at a hotel in Dhaka with APM Terminals, a company under Denmark’s Maersk Group. The concession agreement with the Danish company is for 33 years for construction and operation of the terminal. If conditions are met, the company will have the option to operate it for an additional 15 years. QNS Container Services is involved as a local partner in the project.

When asked when the land will be handed over to APM Terminals, Chittagong Port Secretary Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo yesterday, Wednesday, “The agreement has just been signed. The next steps will now be taken according to the agreement.”

Sources associated with the agreement say that major construction work may begin in the second half of next year, after the land is handed over. Before that, several procedural steps need to be completed, including preparation and approval of the detailed project design. Typically, it takes three to four years to fully construct and operationalise a terminal.