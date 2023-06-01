Tk 882b proposed for education sector

He proposed to allocate Tk 347.22 billion for primary and mass education, which was Tk 317.61 billion in the previous fiscal.

For the secondary and higher education sector, he proposed an allocation of Tk 428.38 billion for the new fiscal, which was Tk 399.61 crore in FY23.

Besides, the finance minister proposed an allocation of Tk 106.02 billion for technical and madrasa education division, which was Tk 97.27 billion in the previous fiscal.