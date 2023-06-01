Tk 882b proposed for education sector

The government has proposed an allocation of Tk 881.62 billion for the education sector in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the proposal while unveiling the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the parliament on Thursday.
He proposed to allocate Tk 347.22 billion for primary and mass education, which was Tk 317.61 billion in the previous fiscal.
For the secondary and higher education sector, he proposed an allocation of Tk 428.38 billion for the new fiscal, which was Tk 399.61 crore in FY23.
Besides, the finance minister proposed an allocation of Tk 106.02 billion for technical and madrasa education division, which was Tk 97.27 billion in the previous fiscal.
In his budget speech, minister Kamal said enhancing the quality of education at all levels' is the government’s special commitment.
“We want to enable students to face all upcoming challenges mainly arising from the fourth industrial revolution, climate change and move forward," he added.