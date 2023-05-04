Budget: Increasing income tax exemption limit and more

Income tax exemption limit at the individual level may be increased in the next budget with a view to relieving the tax payers in the wake of high inflation, according to the sources at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Currently a person with annual income of Tk 300,000 does need to pay tax and this amount may be increased to Tk 330,000-350,000.

This matter is being discussed at the policy level of NBR.

However, FBCCI, research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), professional bodies and research organisations have demanded increasing the income tax exemption limit.

NBR sources said there are over 8.7 million Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country. About 2.9 million submit return of income and expenditure every year.