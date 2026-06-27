WB approves $1.1b emergency support to safeguard food security, livelihoods
The World Bank has approved $1.1 billion for two projects to help Bangladesh mitigate the price and supply volatility in the global fertilizer and fuel markets, sustain food security, and enable rapid response.
“Rising food, fertilizer, and fuel prices stemming from the Middle East conflict, along with tighter fiscal space have deeply impacted Bangladesh’s economy, hitting smallholder farmers as well as poor and vulnerable people the hardest,” said Jean Pesme, World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
“The World Bank has stepped up with immediate support to help Bangladesh mitigate this impact to ensure fertilizer supply for rice production, protect households, jobs and livelihoods and continue with essential services.” Added Pesme.
The Emergency Support for Food Security Project ($300 million) will provide time-bound financing to help Bangladesh import fertilizers critical for the Aman and Boro seasons in July–October 2026 and October 2026–April 2027, respectively.
The country imports more than 85% of its fertilizer requirements. The project will finance imports of 600,000 metric tons of critical fertilizers, half of which would be Urea, covering 1,400,000 hectares of rice production cultivated by smallholder farmers, said a World Bank press release.
“Bangladesh’s food security depends on Aman and Boro rice seasons, which together account for about 90% of the country’s total rice production. Further, about half the population is employed in agriculture sector. So, any disruption in fertilizer supply would not only threaten food security, it would deepen poverty and cost jobs,” said Souleymane Coulibaly, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader for the project.
The Contingent Emergency Response Project ($713 million) will support quick-disbursing emergency expenditures, including cash transfers and livelihood assistance for affected households and micro, small, and medium enterprises, helping stabilize incomes and preserve jobs during crises.
It will also finance fuel and energy supplies to continue essential services, including food, medicines and medical equipment, energy, and water. The project will disburse by June 30, 2026.
“This project will provide Bangladesh immediate access to funds through the World Bank’s crisis preparedness and response toolkit by repurposing unutilized financing from existing projects, directing resources where they are most needed and protecting people, businesses, and jobs from the impact of shocks,” said Lesley Jeanne Yu Cordero, World Bank Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Task Team Leader for the project.