Crowd growing bigger in front of OMS trucks

Yusuf Biswash, who lives in a slum in Mirpur’s section 6 area, came to Mirpur 2 area around 7:00pm on Sunday to buy essentials at an affordable price.

Like everyone else, he stood in queue in front a truck selling rice and flour under the food ministry's Open Market Sales (OMS) programme. After standing for about four hours, a tired Yusuf Biswas sat on the ground. Daily wage earner Shahjan Mrida, too, followed him.

Yusuf Biswas is a carpenter. As he sustained injuries on the back in a road accident several months ago, he cannot work regularly. His daughter sells bead garland and earns about Tk 3,000 a month. Yusuf Biswas runs his five-member family with about Tk 13-16 thousand a month.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Yusuf Biswas said he did not stand in this queue up until that time he started facing crisis for over two and three months. “I can’t stand in line for long due to back pain and I need to sit after a while.”