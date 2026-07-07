4pc interest rate spread to hit Bangladesh’s SME sector

Banks that provide a large share of lending to the country’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector have expressed concern after the Bangladesh Bank abruptly capped the spread between deposit and lending interest rates at 4 per cent.

They warned that the decision could put them under significant pressure, arguing that lending to the SME sector involves the highest operating costs, which cannot be covered with a spread of only 4 per cent.

Bankers said the central bank’s new rule would prompt many banks to reduce fresh lending to the SME sector, which would have a negative impact on the sector as a whole.

Discussions with senior executives from several banks indicate that they plan to request Bangladesh Bank to exempt the SME sector from the 4 per cent spread limit.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) may submit a letter to the central bank on behalf of its member banks.