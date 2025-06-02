Tk 2.26 trillion budget deficit projected in FY26

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 has projected a deficit of Tk 2.26 trillion, down from Tk 2.56 trillion in the current fiscal year, representing 3.6 per cent of the GDP.

Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said this while presenting the proposed national budget for FY26 through a pre-recorded speech aired through Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar today, Monday.

“Although the expenditure on principal and interest payment of foreign loans increased due to the huge depreciation of the Tk against the US dollar during the previous government, our overall budget deficit will remain at a tolerable level,” he said.