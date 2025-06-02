Tk 2.26 trillion budget deficit projected in FY26
The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 has projected a deficit of Tk 2.26 trillion, down from Tk 2.56 trillion in the current fiscal year, representing 3.6 per cent of the GDP.
Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said this while presenting the proposed national budget for FY26 through a pre-recorded speech aired through Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar today, Monday.
“Although the expenditure on principal and interest payment of foreign loans increased due to the huge depreciation of the Tk against the US dollar during the previous government, our overall budget deficit will remain at a tolerable level,” he said.
“Of the total deficit in the proposed budget, I propose to spend Tk 1.25 trillion from domestic sources and Tk 1.01 trillion from foreign sources,” he added.
The finance adviser also said that in the next financial year, the total expenditure on interest payment has been estimated at Tk 1.22 trillion, including Tk 1 trilion for domestic interest payment and Tk 220 billion for foreign interest payment.
The budget deficit for the current fiscal year was originally estimated to be Tk 2.56 trilion. In the revised budget, the deficit has been proposed to be Tk 2.26 trillion, which will be 4.1 per cent of the GDP.
“Of the total deficit in the revised budget, I propose to collect Tk 1.17 trillion from domestic sources and Tk 1.09 trillion from foreign sources,” he added.