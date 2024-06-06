Budget 2024-25: Commodities that likely to see price hike 

Nearly 90 per cent of refrigerators and freezers selling in the markets are produced in Bangladesh. A number of local brands are now producing refrigerators, alongside the foreign companies.

The finance minister proposed imposition of 7.5 per cent of value added tax (VAT) instead of 5 per cent for the locally manufactured refrigerators.

Additionally, VAT on locally produced air conditioners has been set at 7.5 per cent. It was proposed to increase duties on foreign compressors and other components used in manufacturing the air conditioners and refrigerators.

Against such a backdrop, prices of refrigerators and air conditioners are likely to go up.