BB introduces forward rate agreements to help importers hedge interest rate risks

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed banks to offer Forward Rate Agreements (FRAs) to importers, introducing a new derivative instrument aimed at protecting businesses from fluctuations in international interest rates on foreign currency import financing.

To this end, the central bank today issued a circular, permitting Authorized Dealers (ADs) to provide FRAs for importers availing suppliers'' or buyers'' credit under floating interest rates.

The move is expected to deepen Bangladesh's foreign exchange and derivatives market while strengthening financial risk management.

According to the circular, an FRA is a financial contract that enables an importer to lock in an interest rate for a future period without exchanging the principal amount of the loan. Instead, only the difference between the agreed rate and the actual benchmark rate at settlement will be exchanged.