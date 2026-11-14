How birthday celebration becomes a major business success

The birthday of Syed Manzur Elahi, the founding chairman of the domestic shoe company Apex Footwear, which dominates the shoe market, is on 26 September.

While he was alive, his established company, Apex Footwear, took the initiative to celebrate this day in a special way. As a result, the company began observing 26 September each year as ''Founder's Day".

Even after Syed Manzur Elahi's death, the company continues to celebrate the day with special arrangements. The celebration has now become a major ''opportunity'' for Apex's business, which the company claims as a ''major crown'' of success.

According to company sources, on ''Founder's Day", every 26 September, Apex offers special discounts on all types of products for customers.

Consequently, the company does several times more business on that day compared to regular days, significantly impacting the company's sales and profits. This year was no exception.