How birthday celebration becomes a major business success
The birthday of Syed Manzur Elahi, the founding chairman of the domestic shoe company Apex Footwear, which dominates the shoe market, is on 26 September.
While he was alive, his established company, Apex Footwear, took the initiative to celebrate this day in a special way. As a result, the company began observing 26 September each year as ''Founder's Day".
Even after Syed Manzur Elahi's death, the company continues to celebrate the day with special arrangements. The celebration has now become a major ''opportunity'' for Apex's business, which the company claims as a ''major crown'' of success.
According to company sources, on ''Founder's Day", every 26 September, Apex offers special discounts on all types of products for customers.
Consequently, the company does several times more business on that day compared to regular days, significantly impacting the company's sales and profits. This year was no exception.
In the first quarter (July–September) of the current 2026-27 financial year, Apex Footwear conducted business worth Tk 5.51 billion. During the same period last year, it was Tk 4.83 billion. Comparatively, the company's business increased by Tk 680 million or more than 14 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The significant influence of the 26 September ''Founder's Day'' sales is evident here. This year, Founder's Day was celebrated over two days, on 26 and 27 September, and the company did business of around Tk 700 million during these days, as stated by the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Md Raihan Kabir.
Speaking to multiple company officials revealed that the concept of ''Founder's Day'' was introduced in 2021 with the idea of celebrating Syed Manzur Elahi's birthday differently. The main objective of this celebration was to express special gratitude to customers on the founder's birthday—those who support the company by purchasing products throughout the year. To show appreciation to them, a 26 per cent discount is offered on all types of products on 26 September.
Company officials mentioned that on other days of the year, Apex Footwear sells shoes and other products worth Tk 30 million to Tk 40 million daily. On the day of the Founder's Day celebration, sales increase by 10-12 times. This year, the sales during the two-day Founder's Day celebration were close to the company's monthly sales. As a result, the company's sales and profits have been increasing in the July–September quarter for several years centering around Founder's Day sales.
Reviewing several years of financial reports from the July–September quarters, the authenticity of this information is evident. In the July–September quarter of the 2021-22 financial year, the company conducted business worth Tk 2.82 billion, earning a profit of approximately Tk 30 million.
In the same quarter of the 2022-23 financial year, they did business worth Tk 4.25 billion, making a profit of Tk 30 million. In the same quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, business was worth Tk 3.51 billion, with a profit of about Tk 20 million. In the 2024-25 financial year, they did business worth Tk 4.23 billion, earning a profit of approximately Tk 30 million.
In the July–September quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, the company conducted business worth Tk 4.84 billion, with a profit of about Tk 20 million. This year, for the first time, the company's sales or business exceeded Tk 5 billion in the July–September quarter, with a profit exceeding Tk 50 million. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, Apex's profit more than doubled in the current year, with Founder's Day playing a significant role in this achievement.
Apex officials say that the celebration of the founder's birthday has now become a ''major crown'' of success for their business. The positive impact on the entire quarter's sales and profits is evident, with the celebration's sales continuing to achieve greater success as time passes.
When asked, Apex Footwear's Managing Director (MD) and Syed Manzur Elahi's son, Syed Nasim Manzur, told Prothom Alo, "Five years ago, we chose the founder's birthday to express gratitude and thanks to our consumers. The aim was to thank those consumers who support our business throughout the year. For this reason, we have been offering a 26 per cent discount on all types of products. Over a few years, this celebration has become a ''major crown'' of business success for us. We are deeply grateful to our customers for that."
It is known that ''Black Friday'' for retail sales in the United States has become known worldwide as a major shopping day or festival. Black Friday is celebrated the day after Thanksgiving, on the fourth Thursday of November every year.
On this day, all types of retail companies across the country offer various discounts for customers, with businesses seeing sales increase several times. Apex's Founder's Day has begun to take on a Black Friday-like festive sales significance for the company.
Omar Faruq, Apex's company secretary, said, "Over the past few years, Founder's Day has become a major celebration of business success for us. Many customers wait throughout the year for this celebration, and their interest positively impacts our business."