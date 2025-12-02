Now diesel ‘disappears’ at Padma, Meghna companies, 150,000 litres missing

Following the discovery of diesel shortages at Jamuna Oil Company Limited, approximately 150,000 litres of diesel have now reportedly ‘disappeared’ at Padma and Meghna oil companies.

After being supplied via pipeline from Chattogram, the diesel quantity decreases upon reaching these companies’ Godnail depots in Narayanganj. Authorities are now examining whether there is any fault in the storage tank or the meters connected to the pipeline.

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is the lone entity for importing and supplying fuel oil. Under BPC, Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna companies sell oil in the market through distributors. This information about the diesel shortage has been obtained from sources at BPC.