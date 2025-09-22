Iqbal tries to withdraw Tk 2.87b from Premier Bank, BFIU blocks

Former chairman of Premier Bank, HBM Iqbal, tried to withdraw Tk 2.87 billion in various ways from the private bank.

However, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) had already imposed restrictions on withdrawals from those accounts. So, the agency, with the cooperation of several banks, was able to block the attempt in the end.

Attempts were made to reach Premier Bank managing director Mohammad Abu Jafar by mobile phone for comment, but he could not be reached.

Later, when Premier Bank’s chairman Arifur Rahman was contacted, it was learned that he spoke with relevant officials of the bank.