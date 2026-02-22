Successor note: Former finance adviser leaves reform roadmap for new finance minister

Core central banking functions include the adoption of measures to control inflation and the formulation of monetary policy in alignment with the government’s broader economic philosophy.

Beyond institutional restructuring, the 29-page successor note of Salehuddin Ahmed outlines future priorities for the finance division, the financial institutions division (FID), the economic relations division (ERD) and the internal resources division (IRD).

It also recommends the establishment of a dedicated bank resolution authority and a deposit protection corporation, as well as the enactment of a separate legal framework governing Islamic banking.

The document stresses that macroeconomic stability, strengthened revenue mobilisation, comprehensive banking sector reform and the effective utilisation of development assistance should be treated as priority areas by the new government.

As immediate measures to address macroeconomic challenges, it calls for enhanced revenue collection, the continuation of a market-based exchange rate regime, focused implementation of high-priority development projects and restraint in contracting high-interest external borrowing.

According to the note, cumulative inflation has risen by 111 per cent over the past decade. In order to preserve the standard of living of public sector employees, implementation of a new pay structure is deemed necessary. Sustained coordination between fiscal and monetary policy is also essential to contain inflationary pressures.