Saint Martin's Island tourism: Season opens with 1,174 traveling on first day

The tourist season to Saint Martin's Island formally began today with three passenger vessels carrying 1,174 tourists from Cox's Bazar to the country's only coral island.

Officials said the vessels left the Nuniachhara BIWTA jetty in phases between 7:00 am and 8:00 am, and are expected to reach the island between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm.

On the opening day, however, the vessel named Keari Sindabad was fined Tk 50,000 on charge of selling tickets without the mandatory online registration.

Authorities confirmed that from Monday tourists will be allowed to stay overnight on the island till 31 January, though the daily cap of 2,000 visitors will remain in force.