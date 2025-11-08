Ship trips suspended, no tourists visit St Martin’s Island in eight days

The coral island of Saint Martin’s in the Bay of Bengal was reopened to tourists on 1 November. However, as of today, Saturday, not a single tourist has set foot on the island in the past eight days. With ship services suspended, visitors have been unable to travel to St Martin’s, leaving over 230 hotels, resorts, and cottages, along with more than a hundred restaurants, empty.

When reopening the island, the government announced that up to 2,000 tourists per day would be allowed to visit from Cox’s Bazar. However, overnight stays on the island are prohibited throughout November.

According to ship owners, it is difficult to make a day trip to St Martin’s — located about 120 kilometers from Cox’s Bazar city by sea — and return on the same day. Because of the inconvenience, tourists are reluctant to make the trip, resulting in an insufficient number of passengers.

Under the government’s directives, no vessel may operate to or from St Martin’s without approval from the BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Tourists must purchase tickets online through the Bangladesh Tourism Board’s approved web portal. Each ticket will include a travel pass and QR code — tickets without a QR code will be considered counterfeit. While overnight stays are prohibited in November, tourists will be allowed to stay on the island at night in December and January.