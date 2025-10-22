Govt issues new guidelines
St Martin’s Island: Ban on night stay till 30 November
The Interim Government has issued a new set of guidelines containing 12 specific instructions regarding travel to the Saint Martin Island to protect the unique natural beauty, environment, ecosystem, and biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island.
The Environment-2 Wing of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today issued a notification in this connection, said a ministry press release.
These guidelines have been implemented under Section 13 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Act No. 1 of 1995) and in accordance with the “Guidelines for the Protection of Environment, Ecosystem and Biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island and for Eco-Friendly Tourism, 2023” (S.R.O No. 165-Law/2023, dated May 23, 2023).
According to the government notification, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) cannot permit the operation of any vessel to Saint Martin’s Island without prior approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Tourists must purchase tickets through the authorised web portal of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, where each ticket will contain a Travel Pass and QR Code. Tickets without a QR Code will be considered counterfeit.
The new circular imposes strict regulations on travel schedules and the number of tourists visiting the island.
During November, tourists will be allowed to visit only during the daytime, with no overnight stay permitted, the release said, adding that in December and January, overnight stays will be allowed, while February will remain closed to all tourist travel.
The daily number of visitors must not exceed 2,000.
To preserve the island’s fragile ecosystem, the government has banned lighting, loud noise, and barbeque parties on beaches at night. Entering the Keya forest, collecting or trading Keya fruits, or causing harm to marine life such as turtles, birds, corals, crabs, starfish, and seaweed are strictly prohibited.
The operation of motorcycles, sea bikes, or any motorized vehicles on the beach is also banned.
Carrying prohibited polythene items is not allowed, and tourists are discouraged from bringing single-use plastics such as chip packets, plastic spoons, straws, mini soap or shampoo packs, and 500ml or 1000ml plastic bottles. Tourists are instead encouraged to carry personal reusable water flasks.
The government expects that these new measures will help preserve the delicate ecosystem and biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island, turning it into a model for responsible and eco-friendly tourism in Bangladesh.
It may be mentioned that a meeting on the implementation of eco-friendly tourism in Saint Martin’s Island was held yesterday at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, chaired by the ministry adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.