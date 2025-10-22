St Martin’s Island: Ban on night stay till 30 November

The Interim Government has issued a new set of guidelines containing 12 specific instructions regarding travel to the Saint Martin Island to protect the unique natural beauty, environment, ecosystem, and biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island.

The Environment-2 Wing of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today issued a notification in this connection, said a ministry press release.

These guidelines have been implemented under Section 13 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (Act No. 1 of 1995) and in accordance with the “Guidelines for the Protection of Environment, Ecosystem and Biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island and for Eco-Friendly Tourism, 2023” (S.R.O No. 165-Law/2023, dated May 23, 2023).