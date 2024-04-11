Traders support importing cattle from Brazil, farmers object

Brazil has expressed its interest in exporting beef to Bangladesh, while the latter aims to commence the imports of cattle before the Eid-ul-Azha, a period marked by heightened demand for cows.

Both sides discussed the issue during the recent trip of Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira to Dhaka.

The demand for cattle is usually dependent on two Eids. In particular, the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha witnesses half of the cattle slaughters throughout the year.