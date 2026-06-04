BSEC chairman, commissioners resign

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and four commissioners of the regulatory body have resigned.

They submitted their resignation letters to the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance today, Thursday morning.

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the division, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

According to sources in the Financial Institutions Division, they cited personal reasons for stepping down. The four commissioners who resigned are Md Mohsin Chowdhury, Md Ali Akbar, Farzana Lalarukh, and Md Saifuddin.

Reportedly a new chairman and commissioners are expected to be appointed today, and the process has already begun. The name of a senior executive from a multinational company is being discussed for the chairman’s post.