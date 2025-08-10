New banknotes to be released on 12 August: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank has announced the release of a newly designed Tk 100 banknote, which will enter circulation on 12 August.

The Communications and Publications Department of Bangladesh Bank confirmed the information in a press release on Sunday.

According to the media release, the central bank has initiated the process of printing new series banknotes featuring designs inspired by Bangladesh's historic and archaeological architecture across all denominations.

As part of this initiative, the new Tk 100 banknote, signed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, will be released following the recent introduction of redesigned Tk 1000, Tk 50, and Tk 20 notes.