New banknotes to be released on 12 August: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh Bank has announced the release of a newly designed Tk 100 banknote, which will enter circulation on 12 August.
The Communications and Publications Department of Bangladesh Bank confirmed the information in a press release on Sunday.
According to the media release, the central bank has initiated the process of printing new series banknotes featuring designs inspired by Bangladesh's historic and archaeological architecture across all denominations.
As part of this initiative, the new Tk 100 banknote, signed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, will be released following the recent introduction of redesigned Tk 1000, Tk 50, and Tk 20 notes.
Initially, the new Tk 100 notes will be available from Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office on August 12, and will subsequently be distributed through other regional offices of the central bank.
The central bank also clarified that the newly designed Tk 100 note will circulate alongside all existing paper notes and coins of the same denomination.
Considering the interests of currency collectors, Bangladesh Bank has printed non-negotiable specimen notes of the Tk 100 denomination.
Interested individuals can collect these from the Currency Museum located in Mirpur.