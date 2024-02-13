Meat prices increase further

The price of beef started dropping suddenly at the end of 2023, with traders selling Tk 600 a kg. As a group of traders objected to these prices, the government fixed beef prices at Tk 650 a kg and traders sold beef at Tk 600-650 a kg until the 12th parliamentary election on 7 January.

According to Monday’s market price report of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), beef was sold for Tk 700-750 a kg and the price rose by Tk 50 a kg. TCB said beef prices also increased this year as it was sold for Tk 700-720 a kg during the corresponding period of last year.

Bangladesh Meat Traders Association President Golam Murtaza told Prothom Alo that cattle prices fell slightly at the end of last year, so, traders lowered beef prices and customers were also buying enthusiastically. Currently, farmers are reluctant to leave their cattle in the hope of higher prices during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Azha, and that affects the beef price, he added.